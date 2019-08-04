Barcelona agrees €30m Junior Firpo deal August 4, 2019 13:16 Ernesto Valverde has found cover for Jordi Alba at left-back in the form of Junior Firpo, who will sign a five-year deal with Barcelona. Getty Images Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign left-back Junior Firpo from Real Betis for a fee potentially rising to €30million. 🔟 10 facts about @JuniorFirpo03 📲 https://t.co/jv1apElzHT 🔵🔴 #ReadyToColor pic.twitter.com/M7n14Yrxt0 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 4, 2019 News Barcelona laliga La Liga Transfers Previous Simeone shuts down Felix, Ronaldo comparisons Read Next Barca signings not over after Junior Firpo deal Read