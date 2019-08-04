ICC
LaLiga

Barcelona agrees €30m Junior Firpo deal

Ernesto Valverde has found cover for Jordi Alba at left-back in the form of Junior Firpo, who will sign a five-year deal with Barcelona.

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign left-back Junior Firpo from Real Betis for a fee potentially rising to €30million.

 

