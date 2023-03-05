Raphinha heads 10-man Barcelona further clear of Real Madrid

Barca suffered a shock loss to Almeria in its previous league game, prior to beating Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on Friday (AEDT), and was made to work hard by Valencia.

Raphinha put the host ahead early on but Ronald Araujo's 59th-minute red card, shortly after Ferran Torres missed a penalty, set up a nervier-than-expected final half an hour.

Valencia had good chances either side of Araujo's dismissa but failed to test Marc-Andre ter Stegen and remains two points from safety in the relegation zone.

Barca coach Xavi was in the stands for this contest due to a one-game suspension and he would have had a perfect view of Raphinha's impressive opener.

Sergio Busquets clipped the ball into the box and Raphinha timed his run to perfection to get in front of Giorgi Mamardashvili and glance the ball into an unguarded net.

Valencia should have been level before half-time but Thierry Correia headed a big chance wide and Samuel Lino fired off target when Ter Stegen played the ball straight to his feet.

The visitor was given a let-off when Torres clipped the post from a penalty awarded for Hugo Guillamon's handball, while Ansu Fati hit the inside of the post just a minute later.

There was then a further twist as Araujo saw red having pulled down Hugo Duro to prevent the Valencia striker charging through on goal after Jules Kounde headed the ball into his path.

Valencia had a late penalty shout rejected for Franck Kessie's challenge on Fran Perez but ultimately failed to make their one player advantage count in the final 30 minutes.