Atleti's Hermoso restrained after confronting fans

After the final whistle, footage from inside the Civitas Metropolitano showed Hermoso exchanging angry words with fans while club coaching staff attempted to hold him back.

Mario Hermoso es al parecer el único con dos dedos de frente dentro del rebaño de nazis que tienen ahi montado https://t.co/gQZIm8PPJG — Óscar (@oscaarlora10) August 21, 2022

Hermoso was taunted from the stands in the wake of the 2-0 loss in LaLiga, and he frantically broke away from the clutches of the Atletico officials to climb over pitchside hoardings to attempt a confrontation with those targeting him.

He was pulled away by security as he and Atletico 'ultras' went face to face.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported bottles had been thrown towards Hermoso but missed the player, before the fracas ended.

Tensions had been high since the closing stages of the game, with Gerard Moreno rifling Villarreal's second goal before pulling at his ears and sticking out his tongue for the cameras in front of Atletico fans.

This was taken as an insult by some Atletico supporters, but Moreno explained after the game it was a gesture intended for his children.

"They've taken it badly," he said. "Anyone who knows me knows that I'm not disrespectful. I always do the celebration looking at the camera for my daughters."