Atletico defender Savic suffers injury setback

The Atletico Madrid centre-back has been out of action since Montenegro's 0-0 draw against Bulgaria in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying on 12 October (AEDT).

Atleti announced Savic, who was substituted after 39 minutes of that match, had suffered a hamstring issue but did not offer an estimated recovery time.

The club also revealed in an update on Wednesday the defender has "suffered a relapse of the grade II injury".

Savic has undergone tests and, according to Atleti's short statement, "is pending response to treatment".