Arbeloa tells Real Madrid to sign Messi

Messi claimed another LaLiga title this season but Champions League and Copa del Rey defeat to Liverpool and Valencia respectively has seen the five-time Ballon d'Or winner ruthlessly trolled by his own son.

"Thiago never misses a match," Lionel Messi told TyC Sports. "Mateo loves football, he wears all the shirts.

"We were playing at home and he said to me, 'I'm Liverpool, who beat you'; 'Valencia won, eh - I'm Valencia'.

"The TV is there, and he cheers Madrid's goals to annoy his brother. He's the one who is a Madrid fan."



Messi's comments caught the attention of former Madrid full-back Arbeloa, who won LaLiga and two Champions League trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Let's get him [Mateo] signed," ex-Spain international and World Cup winner Arbeloa tweeted.

Messi – preparing for the Copa America with Argentina – scored a LaLiga-high 36 goals in 2018-2019 as he claimed his sixth European Golden Shoe.

The 31 year-old finished the season with 51 goals in all competitions as Barca reached the Champions League semi-final and Copa del Rey decider.