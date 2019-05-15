LaLiga
Antic doubts Griezmann-Barca move

Former Atletico Madrid managerRadomir Antic does not see how Antoine Griezmann will fit at LaLiga champion Barcelona.

Departing Griezmann thanks Atleti fans

Griezmann is reportedly ready to join Spanish giant Barca after confirming that he will leave Atletico after five years in Madrid.The 28 year-old French World Cup winner spurned a move to Camp Nou 11 months ago but a blockbuster transfer to Ernesto Valverde's side appears back on.

However, Antic – who guided Atletico to LaLiga and Copa del Rey success in 1996 – cast doubt over star Griezmann's potential switch.

"Given how Barcelona play, I don't see where he would fit," the 70 year-old said.

Griezmann – who arrived from Real Sociedad in 2014 – has won the Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana with Atleti.

He has scored 15 LaLiga goals for second-placed Atletico and 21 in all competitions this season as the capital club reached the Champions League last 16.

