Antic doubts Griezmann-Barca move

Griezmann is reportedly ready to join Spanish giant Barca after confirming that he will leave Atletico after five years in Madrid.The 28 year-old French World Cup winner spurned a move to Camp Nou 11 months ago but a blockbuster transfer to Ernesto Valverde's side appears back on.

However, Antic – who guided Atletico to LaLiga and Copa del Rey success in 1996 – cast doubt over star Griezmann's potential switch.

"Given how Barcelona play, I don't see where he would fit," the 70 year-old said.

Griezmann – who arrived from Real Sociedad in 2014 – has won the Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana with Atleti.

He has scored 15 LaLiga goals for second-placed Atletico and 21 in all competitions this season as the capital club reached the Champions League last 16.