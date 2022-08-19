Alcacer's future appeared in some doubt earlier on Saturday when Villarreal announced Sharjah had decided to "unilaterally annul" the agreement between the two sides for the forward's loan.

The Spain international, who scored 21 goals in 76 games for the Yellow Submarine following a January 2020 move from Borussia Dortmund, had been confirmed as a loan signing by the UAE Pro League club earlier this week.

Villarreal revealed the collapse of that transfer but soon detailed "an agreement for the termination of the contract" with Alcacer.

This allowed Alcacer to instead put pen to paper on a three-year contract with Sharjah, which he announced on Twitter.

"Thanks @VillarrealCF! I've lived unforgettable moments with great team-mates," Alcacer wrote.

"Now is time to focus on @SharjahFC to do my best during the next 3 years that I will defend this shirt! I'm convinced that I will enjoy this magnificent experience with my family here in UAE."