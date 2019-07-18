Nketiah tapped in an 88th-minute winner for the Premier League outfit at Dignity Health Sports Park in California.

A strong Arsenal line-up took the lead early in the second half when Bayern defender Louis Poznanski scored an own goal.

But the German giant equalised through Robert Lewandowski, who struck with a brilliant header in the 71st minute.

However, Nketiah would claim a win for Arsenal with a late tap-in after the contest opened up in the final half-hour.

Arsenal was the livelier of the two teams early on, with Mesut Ozil firing a sixth-minute effort across the face of goal from inside the area.

While Bayern – who handed a debut to Benjamin Pavard in the second half following his arrival from Stuttgart – looked dangerous on the counter-attack, it was Arsenal appearing more likely to break through.

However, the Bundesliga champion almost opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark.

Thomas Muller met David Alaba's low cross from the left, but the forward was denied by Bernd Leno from close range, before the Arsenal goalkeeper also pushed away a Daniels Ontuzans strike.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then led a blistering Arsenal counter-attack before playing in Ozil, who was denied by Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer from an angle in the 38th minute.

Arsenal took the lead just four minutes into the second half thanks to a Poznanski own goal.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan picked out Aubameyang with a pass to the right and the attacker's cross was turned into his own net by Poznanski.

That led to a far more open encounter as chances start to come at both ends, with Leno tipping a Kingsley Coman strike over the crossbar in the 66th minute.

Bayern drew level five minutes later, Lewandowski – introduced at half-time – brilliantly heading a Serge Gnabry cross into the top corner.

Gnabry forced Emiliano Martinez, who replaced Leno at the break, into a diving save from 25 yards before Coman fired just wide of the goalkeeper's post in the 81st minute.

Moments after Nketiah forced a save from Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, the 20-year-old forward found a winner.

Tyreece John-Jules played a one-two with Calum Chambers before crossing for Nketiah to tap in and make it 2-1.