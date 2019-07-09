WATCH ICC, Sydney FC LIVE on beIN SPORTS in July

The International Champions Cup has emerged as the premier pre-season hit-out for football's biggest clubs and this year beIN SPORTS will show every match LIVE in Australia.

Premier League giants Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham will be joined by European royalty Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Inter Milan to give fans a first glimpse at their club's new signings, kits and formations.

Key matches include: a Madrid derby on Saturday 27 July, a Derby d'Italia between Juventus and Inter Milan on 24 July, the clash between 2018-2019 UEFA Champions League last 16 rivals Juventus and Atletico Madrid on Sunday 11 August and the clash between Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on 25 July.

A bumper line-up of pre-season football also features four PSG friendlies, including the highly-anticipated clash between the French champion and A-League champion Sydney FC in China on 30 July.

The Australian glamour club will be shown LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS for the first time as the likes of Milos Ninkovic, Brandan O'Neill and Rhyan Grant test themselves against global superstars Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti and Edinson Cavani.

beIN SPORTS will also show PSG's matches against Inter Milan, Dynamo Dresden and FC Nurnberg.

LIVE on beIN SPORTS in July:



Friendly: PSG v Dynamo Dresden, Wednesday 17 July, 4.20am, beIN 1

ICC: Fiorentina v Chivas, Wednesday 17 July, 11am, beIN 2

ICC: Arsenal v Bayern Munich, Thursday 18 July, 1pm, beIN 2

ICC: Manchester United v Inter Milan, Saturday 20 July, 9.30pm, beIN 2

Friendly: PSG v FC Nurnberg, Sunday 21 July, 2.30am, beIN 1

ICC: Benfica v Chivas, Sunday 21 July, 6am, beIN 2

ICC: Arsenal v Fiorentina, Sunday 21 July, 8am, beIN 2

ICC: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid, Sunday 21 July, 10am, beIN 2

ICC: Juventus v Tottenham, Sunday 21 July, 9.30pm, beIN 2

ICC: Real Madrid v Arsenal, Wednesday 24 July, 9am, beIN 2

ICC: Bayern Munich v AC Milan, Wednesday 24 July, 11am, beIN 2

ICC: Chivas v Atletico Madrid, Wednesday 24 July, 11am, beIN 3

ICC: Juventus v Inter Milan, Wednesday 24 July, 9.30pm, beIN 2

ICC: Fiorentina v Benfica, Thursday 25 July, 10am, beIN 2

ICC: Tottenham v Manchester United, Thursday 25 July, 9.30pm, beIN 2

ICC: Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid, Saturday 27 July, 10am, beIN 2

Friendly: PSG v Inter Milan, Saturday 27 July, 8pm, beIN 1

ICC: AC Milan v Benfica, Monday 29 July, 5am, beIN 2

Friendly: PSG v Sydney FC, Tuesday 30 July, 9.30pm, beIN 1

ICC: Manchester United v AC Milan, Sunday 4 August, 2.30am, beIN 2

ICC: Tottenham v Inter Milan, Monday 5 August, 12am, beIN 2

ICC: Atletico Madrid v Juventus, Sunday 11 August, 2am, beIN 2

