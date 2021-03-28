Wales breaks duck with win over Mexico

Wales changed all 11 players from its 3-1 FIFA World Cup qualifying defeat to Belgium last Thursday (AEDT), and the new-look XI acquitted itself superbly against a side ranked No.9 in the world.

The decisive goal came after just 11 minutes, Moore controlling Jonny Williams's pass before rolling past Guillermo Ochoa.

That was Cardiff City striker Moore's fifth goal in 14 appearances for Wales – at least two more than any other Welshman since his debut in September 2019.

Hirving Lozano went close for the visitors in the second half, but Wales, for which Chris Gunter became the first player to reach 100 appearances, held on to secure a first-ever win over Mexico at the fifth attempt.