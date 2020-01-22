Reims v PSG January 22, 2020 23:42 2:30 min Coupe de la Ligue: Reims v PSG Missed the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights PSG Football Reims -Latest Videos 2:30 min Coupe de la Ligue: Reims v PSG 1:30 min Burnley humiliates Man United at Old Trafford 2:30 min PSG cruises into Coupe de la Ligue final 1:30 min Vardy injury scare sours Leicester's big win 1:31 min Son the gun rescues underwhelming Tottenham 1:08 min Favre challenges Haaland to improve fitness 0:30 min Hooper gives up Waratahs captaincy 0:30 min Hooper steps down as Waratahs captain 9:31 min Coupe de la Ligue: Lyon v Lille 29:01 min In Conversation: Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger