Kean strike sends PSG through February 10, 2021 22:57 3:23 min Moise Kean scored the only goal as Paris Saint-Germain beat Caen 1-0 in its Coupe de France round-of-64 clash at Stade Michel d'Ornano on Thursday (AEDT). News Caen PSG Coupe de France Moise Kean