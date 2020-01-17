Senegalese winger Mamadou Lamine Gueye struck the decisive goal in the 117th minute, giving Pau the lead for the third time in the game.

Pau broke the deadlock midway through the first half through Moustapha Name while Yankuba Jarju restored the lead right before halftime after an equaliser by Bordeaux’s Josh Maja.

Bordeaux striker Nicolas de Preville forced the extra period with a goal in the 82nd minute but Pau, fourth in France’s Championnat National, outlasted the Ligue 1 side to pull off the latest in a long line of upsets in the competition.