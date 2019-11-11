Arsene Wenger admitted he had the opportunity to sign both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during his time as Gunners manager.

Speaking on beIN SPORTS' MENA Premier League coverage, the Frenchman conceded Messi's profile was too big by the time the Gunners looked into signing him.

Wenger said the club also tried to bring Gerrard Pique to the Emirates in the same deal that saw Cesc Fabregas arrive from the Catalan talent factory.

For his part, Pique would endure an ill-fated stint at Manchester United before returning to Spain to establish himself as one of the best central defenders in the world.