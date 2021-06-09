UEFA had opened an investigation into the trio after their role in the breakaway competition, which was met with widespread backlash as plans crumbled within 48 hours of being announced.

On Wednesday the European governing body released a statement to confirm that its appeals body had decided to stay the proceedings.

"Following the opening of disciplinary proceedings against FC Barcelona, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF for a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project, the UEFA Appeals Body has decided to stay the proceedings until further notice," the statement read.

The closed-shop Super League would have guaranteed yearly entry to its founder clubs, who could be joined by a small group of select guest teams.

The six Premier League clubs who signed up subsequently pulled out and have been warned against a repeat of their rebellion.

A joint statement from the Premier League and Football Association said they will face 30-point deductions and fines of £25million if they sign up to any similar proposals.

UEFA's proceedings against Barca, Real and Juve were launched late last month, with heavy punishments expected for the trio.

Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli has been seen as a driving force behind the organisation of the tournament, which was announced on April 18 before quickly descending into farce.

In response to the appeals body's decision to issue a stay, UEFA released a statement outlining its intent to "defend its position".

"UEFA understands why the disciplinary proceedings needed to be suspended for the time being, but remains confident in and will continue to defend its position in all the relevant jurisdictions," it read.

"The legitimacy of sports disciplinary procedures, with the right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration of Sport, has long been recognised as being essential to the uniform administration of justice in sport.

"The European Court of Human Rights, EU Courts and the Swiss Federal Tribunal have repeatedly ruled that disciplinary/arbitration rules are justified by legitimate interests linked to the specific nature of the sport. UEFA, therefore, acted in accordance with not only its Statutes and Regulations, but also with EU law, the European Convention on Human Rights and Swiss law in opening an independent investigation into the conduct of the clubs associated with this so-called 'Super League' project.

"UEFA will take all necessary steps in strict accordance with national and EU law in order for the UEFA Appeals Body to be in a position to resume the disciplinary proceedings as soon as possible."