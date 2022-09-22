The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said 15 players will resign from the women's national team due to the impacts on their "emotional state" and "health" while Jorge Vilda remains as coach.

Vilda has an agreement to remain as coach until 2024 and RFEF president Luis Rubiales has yet to dismiss the boss despite calls earlier in September for his removal.

A selection of Spanish players have emailed the RFEF, refusing to play until the decision to keep Vilda is "reversed" due to a situation that impacts their "emotional state" and "health".

Despite the apparent disgruntlement with Vilda in charge, his side has already qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

However, a significant number of Spain players have refused to play while he remains as coach.

The RFEF has responded by stating that the players, who remain unnamed, will not receive another call-up until they "have recognised their error and mistake".

"The RFEF is not going to allow the players to question the continuity of the national coach and his coaching staff, since making those decisions does not fall within their powers," the statement read.

"The Federation will not admit any type of pressure from any player when adopting sports measures. These types of manoeuvres are far from exemplary and outside the values ​​of football and sport and are harmful.

"In accordance with current Spanish legislation, not attending a national team call is classified as a very serious infraction and can carry sanctions of between two and five years of disqualification."