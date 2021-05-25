Gareth Southgate has until midnight on 1 June to cut his squad down to 26, but he will have time to assess players in training ahead of friendlies against Austria and Romania on 2 June and 6 June respectively.

Alexander-Arnold had been the headline name to miss out on England's squad for the March internationals, but the Liverpool full-back does feature in this extended list.

He is joined by Reds team-mate Jordan Henderson, who has not featured for Liverpool since sustaining an injury in the Merseyside derby in February, while Manchester United captain Maguire, who is currently struggling with an ankle ligament problem, is also included.