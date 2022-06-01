The Socceroos will face the UAE next Wednesday, with the winner progressing to an intercontinental play-off against Peru for a place at Qatar 2022.

Australia went winless in its final three games of the third round of qualifying and fell behind at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Qatar on Thursday (AEST).

Mousa Al Tamari's long-range effort gave Jordan a 17th-minute lead, the winger finding the bottom-left corner.

However, Bailey Wright levelled matters five minutes before half-time as he headed home at the far post from Craig Goodwin's free-kick.

Aaron Mooy struck the post with a free-kick of his own and it was a set-piece that provided the decisive goal in the 68th minute, Awer Mabil netting from point-blank range after Jordan failed to clear their lines from a corner.