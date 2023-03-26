Having become England's all-time leading scorer in the 2-1 win over Italy in Naples, Kane broke the deadlock in the 37th minute at Wembley Stadium.

Thank you Wembley ! 😁⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/FfFcGx3qwz — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) March 26, 2023

England's captain converted a superb cross from Saka, who then put the host in complete command three minutes later.

A comeback was never on the cards after the Arsenal star's long-range effort, with England firmly in control of Group C with six points from two games.

England had struggled to break down Ukraine before Saka produced a whipped delivery to the far post, where Kane was waiting to fire into the bottom-left corner with aplomb.

After teeing up the first, Saka then produced a second out of nothing, bending magnificently into the top-right corner.

Ukraine were improved in the second half, but did not even manage a corner until the 73rd minute, illustrating England's comfort in seeing out the victory.

England withdrew Kane late on to hand Ivan Toney his England debut, and Gareth Southgate will surely have several opportunities to introduce new faces if his side's qualifying campaign continues in this serene fashion.

Toney's fellow substitute Conor Gallagher forced a smart stop out of Anatolii Trubin before Harry Maguire headed over and Jack Grealish went close, with the only frustration for England being a failure to add further gloss with a third.