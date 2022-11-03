Aaron Rodgers knows the Green Bay Packers need to win with what they have got following an unsuccessful push to strengthen their struggling offense.

The Packers were reportedly in the hunt for at least two offensive recruits before Tuesday's trade deadline – receiver Chase Claypool, who moved from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Chicago Bears and another unnamed player.

That left the Packers' offense without a fresh spark, but quarterback Rodgers has issued a rallying cry, highlighting how the returns of Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb can make a difference as Green Bay aim to snap a four-game losing streak when they face the Detroit Lions (1-6) on Sunday.

"That just sent the message to us that we've got to play with the guys we've got and win with the guys we've got," he said on Wednesday when asked in a press conference about the Packers' inability to conclude a trade deal.

"I think there's still a lot of confidence in the guys in the locker room. I do feel like we need to get healthy.

"We've got to hopefully get Sammy and Allen back this week, Cobb in a couple more weeks. We're hopeful that both Elgton [Jenkins] and David [Bakhtiari] will be able to go, and [that] there's no surprises on game day.

"I think that squad, when you put that together, I think we can win some football games with those guys.

"That's what we're all hoping for, is just to get a little bit healthier and then everybody play a little bit better."

The Packers (3-5) are second in the NFC North, though after taking on Detroit, Green Bay face three successive games against teams with a winning record.