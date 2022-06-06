Mbappe comes in as the most valuable having had a stellar season with Paris Saint-Germain, with 60 goal involvements (39 goals, 21 assists) in 46 games in all competitions.

Vinicius won the LaLiga and Champions League double with Real Madrid, while Haaland is soon to make a lucrative move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City after scoring 86 goals in 89 games during his time in Germany.

Mbappe turned down a move to Madrid to sign a new three-year deal with PSG last month, and the France international and World Cup winner is valued at an estimated €205.6million (£175.7m) by the CIES.

Vinicius is second at €185.5m (£158.3m), while Haaland supposedly has a value of €152.9m (£130.4m) despite costing City just €60m (£51m) thanks to a release clause.

The rest of the top 10 includes Barcelona trio Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Ferran Torres, City's Phil Foden and Ruben Dias, Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Liverpool's Luis Diaz.

CIES' research is based on a range of measures such as age, value of club, level of player performance and inflation.

The CIES report states: "The statistical model to estimate the transfer values for players from teams of the five major European leagues was built from a sample of 1,790 paid transfers carried out between July 2012 and January 2020.

"The correlation between the sums paid and estimated is greater than 80 per cent. This shows that the variables taken into account explain more than four-fifths of the gaps in the level of fees paid for transfers included in the model."

Top 10 valued players in world football (according to CIES Football Observatory)



1. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - €205.6m (£175.7m)

2. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) - €185.5m (£158.3m)

3. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - €152.9m (£130.4m)

4. Pedri (Barcelona) - €135.1m (£115.4m)

5. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) - €133.7m (£114.2m)

6. Phil Foden (Man City) - €124.0m (£105.9m)

7. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) - €112.5m (£96.1m)

8. Luis Diaz (Liverpool) - €110.1m (£94.0m)

9. Ruben Dias (Man City) - €109.6m (£93.6m)

10. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) - €109.5m (£93.5m)