In just his third game in charge of the French giant, former Tottenham manager Pochettino watched his side claim the trophy for the eighth consecutive year without ever having to get out of second gear.

Mauro Icardi got PSG on its way, sliding in from close range after 39 minutes before Neymar, making his first appearance in a month after an ankle injury, added a second from the penalty spot five minutes from time.

Dimitri Payet pulled one back for Marseille in the 89th minute, but PSG held on to claim a deserved win.