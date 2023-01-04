Pele's final farewell an emotional affair January 4, 2023 15:40 2:34 min Thousands in Santos gathered to say their goodbyes to Pelé during a period of national mourning for the Brazil legend, who died aged 82. Highlights Brazil Santos Football Pele -Latest Videos 4:05 min Serie A: Fiorentina v Monza 4:23 min Serie A: Inter Milan v Napoli 1:31 min Kane brace gets Spurs back on track 4:23 min Inter beats Napoli to reignite title race 4:03 min Serie A: Spezia v Atalanta 3:58 min Serie A: Lecce v Lazio 3:52 min Serie A: Roma v Bologna 3:48 min Serie A: Cremonese v Juventus 3:59 min Serie A: Torino v Hellas Verona 3:48 min Late Milik stunner extends Juventus' winning run