The Brazil great and three-time FIFA World Cup winner died on Friday (AEDT) at the age of 82, with his daughter confirming his passing on social media.

He had been moved to palliative care early in December after his body stopped responding to cancer treatment.

Before Christmas Day, his family travelled to be by his side at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo.

After Pele's death, the hospital subsequently released a medical report that read: "The Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein confirms with regret the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele, today, 29 December, 2022, at 3:27pm, due to multiple organ failure, a result of the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous clinical condition.

"The Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein sympathises with the family and all who suffer from the loss of our dear King of Football."

Pele is the only man to have won the FIFA World Cup three times, having helped the Selecao to FIFA World Cup success in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

His first FIFA World Cup triumph in 1958 came when he was just 17 years and 249 days old, making him the youngest player to win it. Pele scored in the showpiece game – no one younger has ever netted in a FIFA World Cup final.

Pele's 77 goals at international level remain a record for Brazil, although one he shares with Neymar, who equalled the tally at this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.