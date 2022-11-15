The RB Leipzig frontman took a knock in a challenge with Eduardo Camavinga as they contested a 50-50 ball and he had to be helped off the field.

Injured in training, Christopher Nkunku drops out of the World Cup. The whole group shares Christopher's sadness and wishes him a speedy recovery 💙 @c_nk97

#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/cnpEtH4476 — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) November 15, 2022

It was later confirmed Nkunku will not travel to Qatar after tests revealed he had sprained his left knee.

The French Football Federation sent Nkunku's medical file to FIFA in order for the defending champions to call up a replacement.

He is expected to be replaced by either Wissam Ben Yedder, Moussa Diaby, Morgan Terrier or Randal Kolo Muani.

Head coach Didier Deschamps and the squad are due to depart for their Doha base on Wednesday.

Les Bleus begin their World Cup Group D campaign against Australia on November 22, before tackling Denmark and Tunisia.

Among players from Europe's top five leagues – the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A – only France team-mate Kylian Mbappe has managed more combined goals and assists since the beginning of 2022 than Nkunku.

The 25-year-old has achieved a total of 48 goal involvements (37 goals and 11 assists) in the calendar year, with Mbappe leading the way on 57 (43 goals and 14 assists).