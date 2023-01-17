Mozambique makes history in thrilling win over Libya January 17, 2023 21:58 4:05 min Mozambique won its first ever African Nations Championship match, coming from a goal down to defeat Libya 3-2 in a thrilling Group A encounter. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial News Football African Nations Championship Libya Mozambique -Latest Videos 12:03 min Rowles on Messi, Mariners and Jam Tarts 3:08 min Algeria stays perfect in CHAN 23 4:05 min History for Mozambique in thrilling win over Libya 0:32 min Djokovic feeling the love in Melbourne 0:29 min Djokovic makes winning return to Australian Open 3:54 min Zverev wins first match since June 1:12 min Ten Hag thrilled with Fernandes' game intelligence 0:31 min Andy Murray celebrates milestone win 1:03 min Weghorst convinced he's a good fit for Man United 1:11 min Klopp rules out Liverpool resignation