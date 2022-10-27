Pernille Harder also struck a hat-trick and Katerina Svitkova headed home late on as the Blues followed up last week's impressive win over Paris Saint-Germain with a dominant display at Kingsmeadow.

Kerr needed just an hour to hit the net four times, finishing from close range on three occasions as well as converting Guro Reiten's corner with a towering header.

Chelsea now holds a two-point advantage at the top of its group after Real Madrid played out a lively 0-0 draw with Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

In Group B, Wolfsburg recorded its second win in as many games as goals from Jule Brand and Ewa Pajor helped them to a 2-0 success against Slavia Prague.

However, the two-time Champions League winner looks set to be pushed all the way by tournament debutant Roma after it triumphed 4-3 in a remarkable meeting with St. Polten.

Alessandro Spugna's Giallorosse were 2-0 down with 15 minutes to play, but held firm after goals from Elena Linari, Valentina Giacinti, Manuela Giugliano and Paloma Lazaro turned the contest around to move onto six points.