Matildas star Caitlin Foord chats to The Early Kick-Off January 31, 2023 08:22 7:59 min EXCLUSIVE: Matildas & Arsenal star Caitlin Foord chatted to TEKO's Dani Pirrello about life at the Premier League giant, the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup and more! Interviews Arsenal Football Aussies Abroad Matildas Caitlin Foord