Barcelona attacker Lewandowski will head to his fifth major tournament and second appearance at the World Cup, where he will skipper his country.

He is joined by fellow veterans Grzegorz Krychowiak and Kamil Glik, the latter of whom will hope to join him in the 100-cap club for Poland during the tournament having already amassed 98.

🇵🇱 Poland National Football Team World Cup Squad 2022

📷 : @LaczyNasPilka

But Torino midfielder Linetty is a casualty of the fierce competition for places, with the 42-cap man missing the cut altogether.

He is joined by a pair of Premier League absentees in Leeds United's Klich and Brighton and Hove Albion's Jakub Moder, with the latter missing out through injury.

Maciej Rybus meanwhile remains in exile following his move to Spartak Moscow in June, having been blacklisted from the international team over his switch to the Russian club following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

There are no uncapped players among the squad, though both Clermont defender Mateusz Wieteska and Lech Poznan midfielder Michal Skoras will hope to add to their solitary international appearances.

Poland will kick off its campaign in Group C against Mexico on 23 November, before it faces Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

Poland squad:

Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Bartlomiej Dragowski (Spezia), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna); Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (Augsburg), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Nicola Zalewski (Roma); Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab), Jakub Kaminski (Wolfsburg), Michal Skoras (Lech Poznan), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymanski (Feyenoord), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Szymon Zurkowski (Fiorentina); Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Krzysztof Piatek (Salernitana), Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC).