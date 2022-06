A powerful Elephants line-up, featuring the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Serge Aurier, Jean-Michel Seri and Max Gradel, could not find a breakthrough, despite enjoying an incredible 85.2 percent possession.

The visitor fired off 16 shots but was frustrated by the efforts of the Lesotho defence, led by 'keeper Thabang Malane, who produced three good saves to ensure a famous evening for his nation.