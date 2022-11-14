After sitting out the wins over Juventus and Lorient, PSG defender Kimpembe played the final 15 minutes of Monday's (AEDT) 5-0 Ligue 1 triumph over Auxerre.

Kimpembe, who has represented France 28 times, said after the match he "is feeling fine" and was looking forward to linking up with his country for Qatar 2022.

However, the French Football Federation announced on Monday the defender "does not consider himself sufficiently recovered" to be able to represent the reigning world champions.

Didier Deschamps has added centre-back Disasi, who has made 23 appearances for Monaco this season, to his 26-man squad as Kimpembe's replacement.

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram has also been called up after scoring 13 times and assisting four more in 17 appearances this season.

The France squad is due to meet at its Clairefontaine training base on Monday ahead of its Group D opener against Australia on 23 November (AEDT).

Les Blues, who are attempting to become the third team to win back-to-back World Cups, then take on Denmark and Tunisia.