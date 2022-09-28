Kerr on target as Chelsea beats West Ham September 29, 2022 01:34 1:16 min Matildas star Sam Kerr was on target as Chelsea moved up to fourth with a 3-1 win over West Ham in the Women's Super League. WATCH Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Football Sam Kerr Women's Football -Latest Videos 1:16 min Kerr on target as Chelsea beats West Ham 0:24 min Al-Hilal president reveals Ronaldo talks 0:40 min Benzema back training and 'feeling very good' 0:47 min Barcelona open to bring back Messi next year 2:27 min Pulisic out to prove himself under Potter 1:33 min Djokovic hopes for similar send-off to Federer 0:29 min Sissoko backs Liverpool's Nunez after tough start 1:01 min Moura confident Spurs will mount title challenge 2:04 min Spurs 'disgusted' by racist abuse of Richarlison 14:31 min EXCLUSIVE: Mitch Duke chats to the Early Kick-Off