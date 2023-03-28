Bellingham has become one of the hottest prospects in football during his time at Borussia Dortmund, as well as having an impressive World Cup alongside Henderson with England last year.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid among others, though recent reports suggested the Reds may struggle to finance a deal should the latter two start a bidding war, with Bellingham expected to demand a fee in excess of £100million (€114m).

Henderson has been as impressed as anyone by Bellingham, and though he hopes to be able to link up with him at club level as well as with England, said the youngster must "think about himself".

"I just want him to be the best player he can be – of course, if it ended up being Liverpool that would be amazing," he said. "But it's got to be right for him, and it's going to be every club you can think of that will want him.

"He has to think about himself and make sure he makes the right decision for his career. But there's going to be one lucky club that will end up getting him, whether that is now or in a year or two it will be a lucky club."

Bellingham has 10 goals and six assists in 34 games for Dortmund this season, and Henderson detailed what it is about the former Birmingham City player that makes him stand out.

"His potential is through the roof, really," Henderson added. "He can be as good as he wants to be – but he's got the right mentality, which is the most important thing.

"He is a really special player and I can't believe his age and his mentality, how he applies himself to training and the games, everything. I've never seen it before, so I'm pretty confident that he'll be a pretty good player for many years to come.

"Honestly, I can't believe his age, how mature he plays, how mature he is off the pitch, in the gym, training, everything, recovery day after the game. He is just dedicated to football.

"He's a special player, but I've said it before we just need to be careful not to apply too much pressure on him but let him play football. When you let him play football you can see what he does for Dortmund, you can see what he does here for England.

"Every time he puts on an England shirt he grows and is getting better and better all the time. Of course there are things he can improve on and get better at – he's only 19 – but the platform and the basis he has got he can go as high as he wants to."