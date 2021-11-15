Graham Arnold talks to TEKO November 15, 2021 07:03 26:47 min EXCLUSIVE: In a wide-ranging interview Socceroos coach Graham Arnold talks to The Early Kick-Off's Claudes about the state of the game in Australia, the A-Leagues, the Aussies Abroad and more! WATCH The Early Kick-Off, Fridays 6pm AEDT, beIN 3 | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Interviews Football Socceroos Aussies Abroad Graham Arnold -Latest Videos 26:47 min Graham Arnold talks to TEKO 7:28 min Stunning tries light up Wales win over Fiji 0:46 min Rennie rues woeful second-half in Wallabies defeat 0:58 min Kerr fires as Chelsea batters Man City 1:28 min Southgate defends under-fire Maguire from critics 0:34 min Federer's coach casts doubt over Aus Open entry 0:58 min Mbappe happy at PSG but won't commit to staying 1:28 min Southgate calls for clubs to support England 0:55 min Rafael brands unvaccinated individuals 'selfish' 4:42 min Autumn Nations Series: Scotland v South Africa