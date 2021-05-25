Flick named new Germany coach May 25, 2021 11:13 1:56 min Germany has moved to replace outgoing coach Joachim Low with Hansi Flick, who will take over after Euro 2020. Hansi Flick has been confirmed as Germany’s new head coach on a three-year deal. News Germany Football Hansi Flick -Latest Videos 5:25 min UEFA takes action against Super League trio 2:55 min Galtier confirms Lille exit after winning title 0:45 min Gattuso to take over at Fiorentina 4:08 min Djokovic ties Vilas feat with win in Belgrade 1:30 min O'Shea penalty double downs Melbourne City 1:56 min Flick named new Germany coach 0:40 min Socceroos call up seven new faces for WCQ 0:48 min Djokovic using home-court to peak for Paris 0:31 min Suarez confirms he's staying at Atleti next season 1:05 min Lille fans break curfew in wild title celebrations