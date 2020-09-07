The youngsters, who made their England debuts in the 1-0 victory, appeared to be shown in a Snapchat video posted by one of the girls they were said to be socialising with.

Iceland's self-isolation rules in response to the COVID-19 pandemic meant such a meeting was forbidden, with England granted special exemptions only for the match in Reykjavik.

According to Icelandic media, England players were subject to mandatory coronavirus tests at the border and, although they had been exempt from a five-day quarantine, they were not allowed to meet with anyone outside of the squad.

Southgate confirmed the players have been sent home.

"Unfortunately this morning it was brought to my attention that the two boys have broken the COVID guidelines in terms of our secure bubble – we had to decide they couldn't have interaction with the rest of the team," he said.

"They'll have to travel back to England separately."