Bumper EFL Finals preview May 26, 2023 11:38 12:55 min It's finals weekend in the EFL, with six clubs taking to Wembley to eye their shot at promotion! Kat and Claudes are joined by former Wednesday & Luton Town star Lloyd Owusu to preview all the action. WATCH the EFL finals LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Sign up to beIN SPORTS CONNECT to take advantage of our 7-day free trial News Football EFL Championship EFL League Two EFL League One -Latest Videos 12:55 min Bumper EFL Finals preview 3:20 min Internacional wins tough at Metropolitanos 4:46 min Thrilling draw leaves River in the doldrums 3:40 min Olimpia cruises to victory against Patronato 3:11 min Fluminense outmuscled by The Strongest 5:58 min Kuol promises big finish from Hearts against Hibs 1:31 min Man United dominates Chelsea to clinch top four 0:31 min Haaland eyes treble to cap stunning debut season 0:52 min Kane honoured with Freedom of the City of London 0:43 min Tebas wants LaLiga to eradicate racism in Spain