beIN match centre: Villarreal 2-1 Las Palmas

By the time Kevin Prince Boateng caught site of the delightful back-heeled cross, the ball had touched 18 sets of his team-mates' feet.

The Ghana international star gave the build-up the finish it deserved, volleying home to send his team into the lead at Villareal.

Unfortunately for Las Palmas's players, they weren't able to hold on, surrendering the advantage to lose 2-1