Australia and New Zealand were awarded the rights to host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on a landmark day for the sport in both nations.

Matildas captain and Chelsea star, Sam Kerr, believes a home World Cup is an opportunity to inspire a new generation of young Matildas to play football.

“The opportunity to play in a home FIFA Women’s World Cup is something every footballer dreams of and I am looking forward to seeing those dreams come true," she said. "Playing for the Matildas in Australia will be the highlight of my career and an opportunity to inspire girls, both in Australia and New Zealand, and all over the world to play football.

"We have seen great progress in the women’s game and Australia-New Zealand will take the game to a whole new level.”

“Australia and New Zealand will not only host a FIFA Women’s World Cup™ that is the largest tournament ever run, but it will also be a catalyst for ensuring the development of women’s football continues in the Asia-Pacific region and globally," NZF President and FIFA Council Member, Johanna Wood, said.

“Our two nations have worked together to deliver an exceptional, historic bid and I would like to thank FIFA and the whole football family for giving us this opportunity. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will bring us all together in a celebration of our shared loved of football.”

FFA President, Chris Nikou, said FFA and NZF’s unique geographical location was a key strength for the successful bid.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand will be ground-breaking in many ways.

"Not only will it be the first ever co-confederation hosted FIFA World Cup and the first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup in the Asia-Pacific region, but we will unlock the huge potential for growth in women’s football in the Asia-Pacific region.

“We would like to thank FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Oceania Football Confederation (OFC), the Australian and New Zealand governments and all those who have supported the bid.”