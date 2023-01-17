Algeria stays perfect in CHAN 23 January 17, 2023 23:22 3:08 min Host nation Algeria survived a late scare to prevail 1-0 over Ethiopia in Group A, making it two wins from two to start the African Nations Championship. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Football Algeria African Nations Championship Ethiopia -Latest Videos 12:03 min Rowles on Messi, Mariners and Jam Tarts 3:08 min Algeria stays perfect in CHAN 23 4:05 min History for Mozambique in thrilling win over Libya 0:32 min Djokovic feeling the love in Melbourne 0:29 min Djokovic makes winning return to Australian Open 3:54 min Zverev wins first match since June 1:12 min Ten Hag thrilled with Fernandes' game intelligence 0:31 min Andy Murray celebrates milestone win 1:03 min Weghorst convinced he's a good fit for Man United 1:11 min Klopp rules out Liverpool resignation