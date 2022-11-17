Young stars fire Spain past Jordan in WC warm-up

Luis Enrique's men were dominant throughout and took the lead through Fati's blasted effort early in the first half.

Gavi finished beautifully for their second before Williams added a third, and though Jordan scored a late consolation, Spain made it eight wins from their last 11 matches as they head to Qatar in excellent form.

Spain will now turn its attentions to putting together the finishing touches ahead of its World Cup campaign, having not made it past the round of 16 since winning the tournament in 2010.

Fati put Spain ahead after 13 minutes when Marco Asensio laid the ball off to him in the box before the Barcelona man's low shot went in under Jordan goalkeeper Abdallah Al Fakhouri.

Jordan had a great chance to level moments later, though Yazan Al Naimat could only fire straight at Robert Sanchez after catching Pau Torres in possession just outside Spain's box.

Fati nearly scored his second before the break, but his looping effort landed on top of the net as he continued to threaten down Spain's left.

Gavi made it 2-0 after the interval, the ball falling kindly for him in the box before the midfielder coolly stroked into the bottom right corner.

Williams scored a third with a sublime late strike, shifting onto his left foot before slamming into the far corner after receiving a pass from Yeremy Pino.

Jordan pulled a goal back in injury-time, Hamza Al Dardoor bringing a Mohammed Abu Zurayq cross from the right down before poking past substitute goalkeeper David Raya, though it was not enough to stop Spain from heading to the World Cup in high spirits.