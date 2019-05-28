Xavi takes on first coaching role at Al Sadd

Xavi announced his retirement on 2 May, and the 39 year-old played his final match on 20 May, in an AFC Champions League defeat to Persepolis.

Having outlined his plans to become a coach, it has now been confirmed that the former Spain midfielder will take charge of Al Sadd.

Xavi will officially take over for the 2019-2020 campaign, with Al Sadd set to travel to Girona for a pre-season training camp.

With Ernesto Valverde's future at Barca reportedly in doubt, Xavi had been touted as a possible replacement, but he must now prove himself in Qatar before any potential move to Camp Nou.

Xavi moved to Al Sadd in 2015, after bringing the curtain down on his Barca career, and counts eight LaLiga titles, three Copas del Rey and four Champions Leagues among his honours from his time in Catalonia.