Last week, Platini said the French giant may as well be called ‘coca cola’ prompting a special investigation into the intertwined worlds of football and fizzy drinks.

Manchester City - Pepsi

If PSG is Coca Cola, Manchester City has to be Pepsi. City and PSG have been locked in a football arms race over recent years, with both clubs keen to assert their fiscal supremacy.

Arsenal - San Pellegrino

Fans pay top dollar to watch their beloved Arsenal, in the hopes the big investment will pay off. Akin to luxurious mineral water San Pellegrino, there’s not much difference from its cheaper competitors when you scratch below the surface.

Blackburn Rovers - Vanilla Coke

Enjoyed a meteoric rise in the mid 90’s, winning the 1994-1995 Premier League title, before falling into oblivion with relegation four years later. Like the drink, Blackburn’s die-hard fans hope to see the club return to its former glory in the near future.

Anzhi Makhachkala - AC Cola

Before Manchester City and PSG’s big takeovers, Dagestan’s Anzi Makchakala had a grand plan of becoming a football powerhouse, even making Samuel Eto the world’s highest paid player in 2011. Unlike its more famed cola-like counterparts, Anzhi’s big gamble went bust with crippling budget cuts in 2013.

Sampdoria - Kombucha

Sampdoria’s stylish kit, and underdog status make it one of Serie A’s favourites with the hipster brigade. Enter Kamboucha, the health wonder-drink most at home nestled in the crook of sleeve-tattooed arm of a grizzly-bearded inner city hipster. The fizzy fermented Chinese brew has become drink of choice around trendy cafes and wholefood stores.

Red Bull Salzburg - Red Bull

An obvious choice considering the Austrian club is owned by American energy drink conglomerate Red Bull.

Bayern Munich - Bavaria

Bayern Munich is synonymous with beer, but it will have to settle on non-alcoholic substitute Bavaria in this G-rated list of beverages. Plus the popular drink was named after the region where Bayern Munich was formed.

Borussia Dortmund - Passiona

Light and refreshing with its entertaining brand of football, Dortmund is a fan favourite, albeit one that has never quite been able to hit the consistant heights of Europe's cashed-up elite.

Monaco - Mountain Dew

Tastes great, but to this date nobody has been able to quite figure out the flavour or identity of this team. Except for Tennis ace Novak Djokovic, a regular among the hundreds who turn up to home games.

Liverpool - Monster Energy drink

Like a stiff energy drink, Liverpool’s high press and unrelenting attacking style is the perfect remedy for the sleep-deprived fan, for whom staying awake at strange hours to watch the football is a way of life.

Barcelona FC - Creaming soda

Much like the sweetly pink effervescent favourite, Barcelona seems universally popular, especially among Lionel Messi-loving youngsters. But, like with creaming soda, there are plenty out there who also hate the Blaugrana.

Real Madrid - Sprite

A household name, Real Madrid has been at the forefront of football folklore for decades and like Sprite, doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

AC Milan - Tonic water

A shadow of its former glory, AC Milan teases fans with the prospect of feeling rejuvenated, but a few underwhelming seasons have left fans with a bad taste in their mouths.