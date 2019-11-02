The Gabon striker was named Arsenal's captain in the absence of Granit Xhaka, who was left out for the second straight game after his reaction to being substituted against Crystal Palace last weekend, a game the Gunners also led and ended up drawing.

Aubameyang had failed to score in three consecutive league games but opened the scoring in the 21st minute, although Arsenal remains winless in three top-flight matches after Wolves' late leveller.

The visitors struck with 14 minutes to go, Raul Jimenez climbing at the back post to head in Joao Moutinho's cross and extend Wolves' unbeaten league run to six games.

They dominated the opening exchanges before Aubameyang — Arsenal's fifth starting captain of the season — hit a weak volley to waste a clear chance at the other end.

Arsenal took the lead within three minutes of that opportunity. David Luiz found space on the right wing and picked out Alexandre Lacazette in the box, the striker feeding Aubameyang to tuck home.

Lucas Torreira and Lacazette then forced saves from Rui Patricio as Arsenal gained control, but after the interval Wolves got on top again.

Bernd Leno denied Jimenez before a series of defensive blocks kept the visitors at bay, while Romain Saiss was perhaps fortunate only to be booked for a poor challenge on Arsenal's substitute striker Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal's inability to kill the game came back to haunt them as a clever Wolves throw-in from Jonny Castro Otto allowed Moutinho to cross for Jimenez and salvage a point for his side, deepening the woes of Emery and prompting full-time boos from home fans.