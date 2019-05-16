Watch Xavi's last match LIVE on beIN SPORTS

As the curtain closes on one of modern football's great careers, don't miss the chance to see Barcelona legend Xavi for the final time in a competitive match, as Qatar giant Al-Sadd looks to add to its league title with a win in the Emir Cup final against Al-Duhail.

In a dominant season in which Al-Sadd won the Qatar Stars League by seven points and with 100 goals from 22 games, the 39 year-old Spaniard has shown glimpses of the magic that has him considered one of football's greatest midfielders.

Xavi will relish the opportunity to go sign off on his decorated career with a win in the cup final against an opponent which counts Moroccan internationals Mehdi Benatia and Youssef Al-Arabi among its number.

During a decorated 17-year career at Barcelona, the Al-Sadd captain won an incredible eight LaLiga titles, three Cope Del Reys, four Champions League crowns, the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain, and the 2008 and 2012 UEFA European Championships.