Watch the Audi Cup LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Watch the Audi Cup LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS in Australia
The four-way competition features four European giants with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur and Fenerbahce in action.
First up, it's Real Madrid v Tottenham followed by Real Madrid v Fenerbahce tomorrow morning (AEST), with the winners progressing to the final on 1 August.
Audi Cup fixtures:
Wednesday 30 July
- Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur, 2am AEST beIN 2
- Bayern Munich v Fenerbahce, 4.30am AEST beIN 2
Thursday 1 August
- Third place play-off: TBC v TBC, 2am AEST beIN 2
- Final: TBC v TBC, 4.30am AEST beIN 2