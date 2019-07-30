ICC
Watch the Audi Cup LIVE on beIN SPORTS

European giants Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur and Fenerbahce are set for a four-way tussle for the Audi Cup, and you can watch every match LIVE on beIN SPORTS.

Watch the Audi Cup LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS in Australia

The four-way competition features four European giants with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur and Fenerbahce in action.

First up, it's Real Madrid v Tottenham followed by Real Madrid v Fenerbahce tomorrow morning (AEST), with the winners progressing to the final on 1 August.

Audi Cup fixtures:

Wednesday 30 July

  • Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur, 2am AEST beIN 2
  • Bayern Munich v Fenerbahce, 4.30am AEST beIN 2

Thursday 1 August

  • Third place play-off: TBC v TBC, 2am AEST beIN 2
  • Final: TBC v TBC, 4.30am AEST beIN 2
