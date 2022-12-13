Vitor Pereira to take over as Flamengo head coach

The 54-year-old will succeed Dorival Junior, who left his position on the back of winning the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores titles last season.

Welcome, Vitor Pereira!



Flamengo has come to an agreement with Vitor Pereira for the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/BU74FDZ0U5 — Flamengo (@Flamengo_en) December 13, 2022

Pereira spent the 2022 season with fellow Brasileiro Serie A side Corinthians, but did not renew his contract due to family reasons.

He has also previously managed the likes of Olympiacos, Fenerbahce and Porto, winning the Primeira Liga title with the latter in the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 seasons.