2022 FIFA World Cup
Football

Vitor Pereira to take over as Flamengo head coach

Vitor Pereira has agreed to take over as head coach of Flamengo from the start of 2023, the Brazilian club has confirmed.

Getty Images

WATCH the Copa Libertadores LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The 54-year-old will succeed Dorival Junior, who left his position on the back of winning the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores titles last season.

Pereira spent the 2022 season with fellow Brasileiro Serie A side Corinthians, but did not renew his contract due to family reasons.

He has also previously managed the likes of Olympiacos, Fenerbahce and Porto, winning the Primeira Liga title with the latter in the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 seasons.

News Flamengo Football
Previous Iran threatens to execute footballer Nasr-Azadani
Read
Iran threatens to execute footballer Nasr-Azadani
Next Miedema wants Ballon d'Or to be more inclusive
Read
Miedema wants Ballon d'Or to be more inclusive
-

Latest Stories

>