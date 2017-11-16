Valderrama's silky skills and trademark blonde mop made him a cult-hero in during a playing career which spanned 21-years, and the legendary midfielder is now using his popularity to raise awareness for testicular cancer.

'El Pibe' recently surfaced in a brilliant commercial for touchyourfootballs.com which (as the name would suggest) provides information for early testicular cancer detection.

The commercial features footage of the fleet-footed Colombian playing for Real Valladolid against Real Madrid in 1991, when midfielder Michel kindly offered Valderrama a quick inspection while awaiting a corner.

Michel, who now manages Malaga in LaLiga was thanked by his former adversary for the testicle tickle in a brilliant advertisement which rivals Brazil legend Pele's famous Viagra commercial.