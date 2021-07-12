EURO 2020
Football

USA overcomes Haiti in Gold Cup opener

United States started its CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Haiti.

Getty Images

Sam Vines' first international goal proved to be enough for the USA at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City.

The eighth-minute header helped USA make a winning start in Group B, in which it sits behind Canada, which crushed Martinique 4-1 earlier in the day.

The USA are six-time Gold Cup champions, including winning two of the past four editions – in 2013 and 2017.

They went close to an opener in just the sixth minute, but Walker Zimmerman's volley from a corner hit the crossbar.

However, they opened the scoring just three minutes later as Vines headed in powerfully from close range after Gyasi Zardes' pass from inside the area.

The USA continued to threaten and went close to doubling their lead in the 66th minute, but Nicholas Gioacchini hit the post with a side-footed effort.

Gregg Berhalter's side are next in action on Thursday, when they take on Martinique.

News Football United States CONCACAF Gold Cup Haiti
Previous Italy denies England in shootout to win Euro 2020
Read
Italy denies England in shootout to win Euro 2020
Next

Latest Stories

>