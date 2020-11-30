LaLiga
Under-fire Low to stay on as Germany manager

Joachim Low will continue as Germany head coach after intense scrutiny over his future after the 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Spain.

Pressure on the FIFA World Cup-winning boss grew immeasurably following the Nations League humbling earlier this month and the German Football Association (DFB) said there would be a "timetable" to assess the "situation".

On Monday, the governing body reaffirmed its support for the 60-year-old to lay to rest any speculation his long tenure was about to come to an end.

