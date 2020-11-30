Under-fire Low to stay on as Germany manager

Pressure on the FIFA World Cup-winning boss grew immeasurably following the Nations League humbling earlier this month and the German Football Association (DFB) said there would be a "timetable" to assess the "situation".

The DFB presidential board has unanimously agreed to unequivocally back the direction of Germany coach Joachim Löw in his efforts to rebuild the national team.



More here ➡️ https://t.co/n61cHvw3yn pic.twitter.com/NCKTjJH5me — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 30, 2020

On Monday, the governing body reaffirmed its support for the 60-year-old to lay to rest any speculation his long tenure was about to come to an end.